Police: Bryan man jailed after drugs found in vehicle

A Bryan man is facing multiple criminal charges after being stopped by police in an apartment complex parking lot Monday morning.

Officials said in an arrest report that an officer conducting a check at the apartment complex noticed Tybiaz Rashad Thompson sitting in his car, but when the officer approached the vehicle, Thompson started walking away.

The officer said in the report that Thompson appeared intoxicated and smelled of marijuana.

Officers said they found marijuana and ecstasy pills during a search of Thompson's vehicle.

Thompson, 29, was charged with manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance, which is a first-degree felony because of the amount of drugs reportedly found; evading arrest with a previous conviction; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $39,350.