Police: Bryan man assaulted jail deputy

According to Bryan police, Deron Crawford, 27, was spotted walking around near some storage units on Stone Meadow Circle around 8:45 p.m. Monday. While police were speaking with him, they noted the odor of marijuana, a report notes. Crawford is accused of then running away and attempting to hide. He was eventually detained on Brookhaven Street. A report notes Crawford dropped a backpack, which contained marijuana, cocaine and three pills, two of which were clonazepam. He also had two cartridges of THC, police said. While he was being booked in the jail, Crawford punched a jail deputy in the arm, according to a report.