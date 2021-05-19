Police: Bryan man assaulted jail deputy

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after he allegedly led police on a foot chase and punched a jail deputy in the arm after his arrest.
According to Bryan police, Deron Crawford, 27, was spotted walking around near some storage units on Stone Meadow Circle around 8:45 p.m. Monday. While police were speaking with him, they noted the odor of marijuana, a report notes. Crawford is accused of then running away and attempting to hide. He was eventually detained on Brookhaven Street. A report notes Crawford dropped a backpack, which contained marijuana, cocaine and three pills, two of which were clonazepam. He also had two cartridges of THC, police said. While he was being booked in the jail, Crawford punched a jail deputy in the arm, according to a report.
He is charged with assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two of which are state jail felonies punishable by up to two years in a state jail and two of which are misdemeanors; a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest. He is being held on $98,000 bond.