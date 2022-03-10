Police: Bryan man arrested after crashing stolen car

An 18-year-old Bryan man was arrested on multiple charges after being accused of crashing a stolen car following a police pursuit on Wednesday.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a Bryan police officer spotted a stolen vehicle just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the driver sped off and the officer discontinued the pursuit after deeming it unsafe because of the amount of traffic in the area.

Officials said the vehicle crashed into another vehicle a short time later before crashing into an electrical utility box. Witnesses told officers that the driver and a passenger ran away from the crashed vehicle, the report states.

Officers eventually found two people hiding in thick brush in a wooded area nearby. The driver of the car was identified as Gregory Carl Chambers III.

Chambers was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, causing an accident involving damage to a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He had warrants for two other charges, according to court records.

His bail was set at $76,000. Chambers has been arrested five times since September, according to court records.