Police: Bryan man arrested after 69 grams of crack cocaine found
A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after a search warrant led to the discovery of crack cocaine, authorities said.

According to Bryan police, a search warrant was executed on a home in the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue. As police were headed to the home on Wednesday, an officer spotted the home's resident, Christopher Jemond Nicks, 43, walking down the street. The officer spoke with Nicks, who said cocaine would be found in his home, a report notes.

Authorities said inside Nicks' home, a piece of crack cocaine and multiple razor blades were located, as well as two blue pills consistent with Ecstasy. In the kitchen, 69.2 grams of crack were found in a book with a compartment inside.

He is charged with one count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. 

He is being held on $38,000 bond.

christopher nicks

Nicks

 Brazos County Courts
