Police: 13-year-old arrested in Caldwell after bringing gun to school
Police: 13-year-old arrested in Caldwell after bringing gun to school

A Caldwell Junior High School student was arrested Monday after bringing a gun to school, authorities said.

The 13-year-old was charged with being in possession of a weapon in a prohibited area, officials from the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Additional charges are pending.

The student was being held in a juvenile detention facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials with the Caldwell school district notified the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office around 10:24 a.m. that a student possibly had a firearm, and the student was taken into custody after trying to run from officials, the press release said.

A loaded pistol was found in the student’s waistband, officials said.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and the Caldwell Police Department are investigating, and the school district said all students were safe and there were no reports of injuries.

