Plantersville man arrested on two felony charges
Plantersville man arrested on two felony charges

A Plantersville man was arrested on Sunday on two felony charges after running from a Grimes County sheriff's deputy, authorities said. 

Agusin Molina

Officials said a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Agusin Molina on County Road 302 for a traffic violation, but Molina didn't stop, eventually turning onto F.M. 1774. When he reached Loretta Lane, Molina ran from the vehicle, but was caught after a short foot chase, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials searched Molina’s car and found two bags containing about 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine, officials said.

Molina was booked into the Grimes County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; evading arrest or detention in a vehicle a third-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention on foot, a Class A misdemeanor.

