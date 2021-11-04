Parents speak out during Caldwell ISD board meeting following student arrests

“I did not expect the school to release names or details, but a simple message saying, ‘There was an incident that occurred on X date that involved students on X campus has been brought to our attention and an investigation is being held and appropriate consequences will be,’ but you guys were silent,” she said. “All I ask for is something to bring the incident to my attention and to assure me that it is being handled. When a student brought a gun to school, administration sent out a notice letting me know that it was being handled, and my student didn’t even go to the campus that was affected. So why now do you remain silent? Why was this incident where a child was assaulted by upperclassmen not reported on? I had to hear about this incident through the media, and I’m still waiting on the school to release some form of statement.”