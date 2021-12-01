Pair accused of selling drugs

Two people were in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday, accused of selling drugs after a search warrant was served on a College Station hotel room on Tuesday.

Georgia Mistretta, 22, of Bryan and Bryan Socie, 39, of Houston, were both charged with manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Authorities said when investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and officers with the Bryan Police Department served the search warrant, two men jumped out of the second-story window and ran off.

Socie was detained at a nearby business, according to an arrest report. He also faces a charge of evading arrest or detention, a misdemeanor. The second man was not located, according to the report.

Mistretta was in a vehicle that was stopped at the time the search warrant was being served, officials said. According to the arrest report, the vehicle she was in was included in the search warrant and she had been seen with Socie and another man entering the hotel room.