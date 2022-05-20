One person detained, one person injured in Bryan shooting Friday

One person was injured in a shooting in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle on Friday morning, Bryan police said. One person of interest was detained.

The person who was injured was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responded to the area at approximately 10:36 a.m. Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said officers will remain in the area of the shooting incident to process the scene.

