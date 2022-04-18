One dead after Easter Sunday shooting in Hearne

Hearne police have identified the man who was killed in an Easter Sunday shooting as 43-year-old Cleophus Webster.

Police said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of North Colorado Street.

Webster was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

One man has been detained for questioning, police said, but no arrests had been announced as of Monday morning.

“The Hearne Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public,” officials said in a statement issued to media

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hearne Police Department at 279-5333.

