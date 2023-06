Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, College Station police responded to reports of a stabbing at The Ivey Apartments at 1201 Harvey Road, according to a tweet by the College Station Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said officers rendered medical aid to the victim and that the victim was transported to a local hospital.

As of 10:10 p.m. Thursday, CSPD said that no arrests had been made and asked for any members of the public with information on the assault to call 979-764-3600.