Navasota man sentenced to prison for 2019 Northgate assault
A 22-year-old Navasota man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a man in Northgate in 2019.

Kevin Alejandro Ramos

Ramos

Authorities said Kevin Ramos attacked a man who was waiting for an ATM in the early hours of Jan. 20, 2019, stabbing him in the head and neck before stealing cash from another man who was making a deposit at the ATM.

Ramos was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 25 years in prison for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. It was the maximum sentence, officials with the Brazos County District Attorney's Office said.

