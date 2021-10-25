 Skip to main content
Navasota man sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated robbery
A 19-year-old Navasota man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Authorities said Donquarius Jessie contacted a woman selling dirt bike through Facebook in March, and after agreeing to purchase the motorcycle and meeting with the woman, pulled a gun and fired multiple shots as the woman fled.

At the time of the robbery, officials said, Jessie was out of jail on bond for an aggravated assault charge from December 2019.

Jessie pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated robbery and 20 years in prison for aggravated assault. The sentences will run concurrently.

Jessie had no prior convictions, officials said.

