Navasota man jailed on third driving while intoxicated charge
Navasota man jailed on third driving while intoxicated charge

A Navasota man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Ocia Lee Sweed Jr.

Officials said Bryan police officers were working the scene of a major accident on Wellborn Road early Saturday morning and had lanes of traffic blocked off when a vehicle entered the accident scene on the wrong side of the road.

When the vehicle was stopped, officers said in an arrest report that the driver, Ocia Sweed Jr., 32, appeared extremely intoxicated and told officers he wasn't sure where he was.

Sweed was convicted of driving while intoxicated two times in 2016 in Grimes County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A bail amount had not been set Sunday morning.

