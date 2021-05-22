 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Navasota man identified as victim in College Station parking lot shooting
0 comments

Navasota man identified as victim in College Station parking lot shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Navasota man has been identified as the person fatally shot Friday evening in a College Station parking lot, authorities said.

According to College Station police, Cameron James Gray, 23, was seriously injured when he was transported by ambulance after he was shot around 8:21 p.m. Friday. He was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

A second person was injured in the shooting, which happened in the 1900 block of Texas Avenue, and remains in the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said Friday night the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident involving people who knew each other. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert