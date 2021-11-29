 Skip to main content
Navasota man facing third driving while intoxicated charge
Navasota man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Navasota man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested over the weekend.

Jorge Llanas

Authorities said in an arrest report that Brazos County sheriff's deputies who were dispatched to a disturbance early Sunday observed Jorge Llanas driving a vehicle that matched the description of one related to the disturbance and stopped the vehicle.

The deputies noticed signs of intoxication and Llanas performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report.

Llanas, 36, has convictions for driving while intoxicated in Travis County and Grimes County in 2010, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated, third or more, can be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Llanas was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with an invalid license.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after posting $15,000 bail.

