Navasota man charged with assault

A Navasota man has been jailed on an assault charge after a man was taken by helicopter to a hospital last week.

Officials said 29-year-old Thomas Dillon Nobles was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and assault causes bodily injury. His bail was set at $130,000.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday that deputies responded to a report of an assault on Thursday at the Grassy Creek Trailer Park in Navasota and found a man unresponsive.

Nobles was arrested the following day.

Sheriff's officials said no other information would be released, and the condition of the man taken to the hospital was not known.

Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Assault causes bodily injury is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.