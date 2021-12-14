 Skip to main content
Navasota man charged with arson following Brazos County house fire
Navasota man charged with arson following Brazos County house fire

A Navasota man has been accused of setting a home on fire in rural Brazos County.

Officials charged Miguel Muniz, 42, with arson on Tuesday after investigating a house fire on Rocky Circle that started around 11 a.m. No one was injured in the fire, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities said deputies received information that the fire was set intentionally, along with a description of Muniz.

Deputies located Muniz Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with arson, evading arrest and criminal mischief. No information about what connected Muniz to the home was immediately released.

Muniz remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday evening; a bail amount had not been set.

Miguel Muniz

