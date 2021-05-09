 Skip to main content
Milam County sheriff: Shooting near Rockdale leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Milam County sheriff: Shooting near Rockdale leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One person was killed and two were injured early Saturday in a shooting near Rockdale.

According to a social media post by Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore, deputies were called to an area south of Rockdale. Dalton Shaw was killed in the incident, and two men were taken to local hospitals.

Clore said Israel Ballester has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Clore said the shooting appears to be the result of a property dispute, and those involved do not appear to be full-time Milam County residents.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Rockdale Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Rockdale Fire Department, Precinct 4 justice of the peace and AMR medical response.

 
