Milam County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sex crime

A 52-year-old Thorndale man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty in Milam County to sexual performance by a child under 14.

Officials from the Milam County District Attorney's Office said Patrick Michael Anness must serve half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Anness was charged with indecency with a child, sexual performance by a child and possession of child pornography in October 2019, according to court records.

Sexual performance by a child under 14 is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.