McLennan County man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A McLennan County man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time while he had a child in the vehicle.

Officials said Douglas Nix Jr.'s son called police just before 7 p.m. Saturday and reported he was scared of his father's driving. The boy told police that his father had hit another vehicle and continued to drive, according to an arrest report.

Nix, a 38-year-old Lorena resident, told officers he had been drinking at a bar, according to the report. He did not complete field sobriety tests, the report states.

Nix was convicted of driving while intoxicated in McLennan County in 2008 and 2012, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions can be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Nix was also charged with endangering a child, which could be prosecuted as a state jail felony. His bail was set at $13,000.