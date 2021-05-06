Mart man held on felony drug charges

A Mart man faces felony charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, authorities said.

According to Bryan police, Bruntae Deadrain Parr, 25, was stopped on West Villa Maria Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday as part of an investigation into a possible vehicle burglary. A report notes that authorities determined that Parr and his passengers were not involved in a burglary but noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Police said Parr told authorities there was a gun in the car and admitted he had marijuana in his pocket.

During a search of the vehicle, police uncovered THC gummies, a report notes. During a search at the jail, police located methamphetamine that Parr had concealed, authorities said.

A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge.

Parr is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and misdemeanor marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $38,000 bond.