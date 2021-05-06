 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mart man held on felony drug charges
0 comments

Mart man held on felony drug charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Mart man faces felony charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, authorities said.

Bruntae Deadrain Parr

Bruntae Deadrain Parr

According to Bryan police, Bruntae Deadrain Parr, 25, was stopped on West Villa Maria Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday as part of an investigation into a possible vehicle burglary. A report notes that authorities determined that Parr and his passengers were not involved in a burglary but noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Police said Parr told authorities there was a gun in the car and admitted he had marijuana in his pocket.

During a search of the vehicle, police uncovered THC gummies, a report notes. During a search at the jail, police located methamphetamine that Parr had concealed, authorities said.

A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge.

Parr is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and misdemeanor marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $38,000 bond.

Rudder High School construction students have been working this semester to turn a retired Bryan school bus into a mobile library and media center. The mobile resource is scheduled to hit the road in early summer.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert