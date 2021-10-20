 Skip to main content
Man suspected in Georgia shooting arrested in College Station
Man suspected in Georgia shooting arrested in College Station

A Georgia man suspected in a fatal shooting in an Atlanta suburb last week was arrested in College Station early Wednesday.

Authorities said in an arrest report that officers responded to the 1600 block of Welsh Avenue after someone reported a person passed out in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, 21-year-old Gilberto Teran gave them a fake name, the report states. Officers identified him as Teran after finding his Georgia drivers license in the vehicle, according to the report.

Teran is accused of fleeing the scene of a shooting in Forest Park, Georgia, on Oct. 10. Adan Bautista-Lopez was shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

According to police, the two men knew each other, the paper reported.

Teran's arrest warrants from Georgia include charges of cruelty to children, reckless conduct, violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a felon.

