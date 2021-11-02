 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to prison for sexual assault, family violence
Man sentenced to prison for sexual assault, family violence

An Oklahoma City man was sentenced to eight years in prison this week by a Brazos County jury that found him guilty of sexual assault and assault family violence strangulation.

Justin Tucker

Authorities said Justin Tucker, 29, strangled and sexually assaulted a woman in 2018 after the woman ended a relationship with him.

The woman testified during the trial that the incident was one of many violent encounters she experienced with him. The jury also heard from two other women who said they were assaulted by Tucker.

