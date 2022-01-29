 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 shooting death in College Station
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 shooting death in College Station

Rufus Lockett

A 32-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a College Station convenience store clerk.

Rufus Lockett also pleaded guilty and was sentence to life in prison for an aggravated robbery charge.

Authorities said Lockett shot and killed Anita Randle during a robbery Dec. 16, 2019. Officials said Randle was working the register at the store and was shot in the chest after complying with Lockett's demand for money at gunpoint.

Prosecutors from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office said Locket shot a clerk at a Bryan convenience store during a robbery days before Randle's death. The clerk in the first shooting survived.

