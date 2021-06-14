Man sentenced to 63 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

A Vermont man was sentenced to 63 years in prison by a Brazos County jury last week for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Officials said a man disclosed in March 2018 that he had been sexually abused as a child by Michael Todd Austin.

Now 51, Austin had been a Texas A&M student in 1993 and was a friend of the victim's family, officials said. He was also involved in youth ministry at a local church, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators located a second victim who testified at Austin's trial, officials said.

In 1998, Austin pleaded guilty to a charge of indecency with a child in Brazos County while working at Los Hermanos Boys Ranch and he was sentenced to deferred adjudicated. At the time, officials were unaware of the other victims.