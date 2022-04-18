Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for College Station woman's 2019 murder

A 58-year-old has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a College Station woman in 2019, authorities said Monday.

Terry Ratliff was arrested in Midland following the Jan. 7, 2019, stabbing death of 39-year-old Theia Flakes in her home. Ratliff was charged with murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Authorities said just before 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7, one of Flakes’ three daughters arrived at the Oasis Apartments on Dominik Drive after school and found Flakes unresponsive. The child called an adult relative for help, and the relative called authorities.

Authorities said Ratliff and Flakes had been dating.