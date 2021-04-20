 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

A Bryan man who pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Monday.

Authorities said in 2015, a 15-year-old girl disclosed to her mother that Albert Hernandez, a family acquaintance, had touched her inappropriately. Officials said Hernandez admitted to the crime when confronted by police.

Albert Hernandez

In 2017, officials said, Texas Rangers conducting a follow-up investigation interviewed a 27-year-old relative of Hernandez, who told them that Hernandez had abused her as a child.

Investigators found two other family members who said Hernandez abused them as children.

Three of the victims read victim impact statements during Hernandez's sentencing, the Brazos County District Attorney's Office said.

