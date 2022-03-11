Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for attacking wife

A Brazos County jury sentenced a man to 12 years in prison this week for attacking his wife at their home in 2017.

Jose Lopez Jr. was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after prosecutors argued that Lopez punched and stomped on his wife after she attempted to end their relationship and leave their Bryan home.

Prosecutors from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office said the woman was severely beaten and family members who arrived at the hospital didn't recognize her.

Prosecutors said Lopez targeted the site of the woman's prior head surgery.

"The willingness to pummel the face of a woman you claim to love should be unimaginable," Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons said in a news release announcing the sentence. "We are thankful that a Brazos County jury sent the message that this conduct is unacceptable."