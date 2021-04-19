 Skip to main content
Man sentence to prison for role in jewelry theft ring
Man sentence to prison for role in jewelry theft ring

A Bryan man was sentenced to six years in prison last week after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity and theft.

Lorenzo Moore, 23, was also ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

Lorenzo Moore

Authorities said Moore was arrested two days after a May 2019 theft at Kay Jewelers in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Officials said Moore and four other people stole a diamond ring from the hands of an employee and ran off. Moore was arrested after running from the Jared's store at Baybrook Mall in Webster while in possession of a stolen diamond, officials said.

In January 2019, investigators connected Moore and three other people to a another theft at Kay Jewelers in Post Oak Mall. Authorities said the group broke the glass the multiple jewelry cases and took more than $80,000 in jewelry. 

About three hours later, Moore was arrested in Harris County following another theft in Houston, officials said.

Moore has two pending felony theft charges in Harris County and one related charge in Orange County, Florida, officials said.

