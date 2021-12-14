Man pleads guilty in child sexual assault case in exchange for 20-year sentence

A 41-year-old Brazos County was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty co charges of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

Tony Palmer was arrested in 2016 after a 14-year-old girl disclosed he had sexually abused her on multiple occasions.

Palmer pleaded guilty as the case against him was set to go to trial this month in exchange for the 20-year sentence.