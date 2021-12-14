 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pleads guilty in child sexual assault case in exchange for 20-year sentence
0 comments

Man pleads guilty in child sexual assault case in exchange for 20-year sentence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tony Palmer

Tony Palmer

A 41-year-old Brazos County was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty co charges of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

Tony Palmer was arrested in 2016 after a 14-year-old girl disclosed he had sexually abused her on multiple occasions.

Palmer pleaded guilty as the case against him was set to go to trial this month in exchange for the 20-year sentence.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert