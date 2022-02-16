Man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Galveston County man was in the Brazos County jail on Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Authorities said in an arrest report that officers responding to a call of an unconscious man in the driver seat of a pickup early Wednesday found the pickup running and in reverse with a tire on the sidewalk and the rear bumper resting against a stop sign.

The officer said he noticed signs that the driver, Deandre Swan, was intoxicated. Swan performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report.

The 29-year-old Hitchcock man has convictions from 2017 for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs from Ohio and driving while intoxicated in Arkansas, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Swan's bail was set at $9,000.