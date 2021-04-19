Man facing felony drug charges after DWI investigation

A Louisiana man was in the Brazos County Jail on multiple charges on Monday after College Station police officers reported finding drugs in his vehicle over the weekend.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the 4400 block of the Texas 6 frontage road early Sunday. Witnesses told officers the driver of a vehicle had fallen asleep at the frontage road's intersection with William D. Fitch Parkway, according to the report.

Officers said the driver, Stephen Worsham Jr., 21, admitted to drinking beer and appeared to be intoxicated, according to the report.

A search of Worsham's vehicle yielded marijuana, a gun, Cathinone and Oxycontin pills.

Worsham was charged with a first-degree felony count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated.

His bail was set at $48,000.