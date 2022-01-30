Man facing felony charges after high-speed pursuit that ended in College Station

A College Station man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit through Bryan-College Station over the weekend.

Christopher Morgan was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper said in an arrest report that he tried to stop a motorcycle for speeding Saturday night when the motorcycle rider refused to stop. The pursuit reached speeds of 115 mph before Morgan crashed to avoid a head-on collision, the report states. Morgan was arrested after a short foot chase, according to the report.

The trooper said in the report that Morgan was carrying about 30 grams of methamphetamine.

Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in that amount is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Evading arrest or detention is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Morgan's bail was set at $24,000.