Man convicted of driving while intoxicated for sixth time gets 35-year prison sentence
Man convicted of driving while intoxicated for sixth time gets 35-year prison sentence

Jimmy Serna

A Bryan man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of driving while intoxicated for the sixth time.

Authorities said 42-year-old Jimmy Serna was charged in January 2020 after a traffic stop in Bryan. 

He has convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2002, 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015. He was on parole following a 10-year prison sentence when he was arrested in 2020, authorities said. 

