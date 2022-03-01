Man convicted of driving while intoxicated for sixth time gets 35-year prison sentence

A Bryan man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of driving while intoxicated for the sixth time.
Authorities said 42-year-old Jimmy Serna was charged in January 2020 after a traffic stop in Bryan.
He has convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2002, 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015. He was on parole following a 10-year prison sentence when he was arrested in 2020, authorities said.
