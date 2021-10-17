Man charged with DWI with child in the car

A 30-year-old College Station man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

Officials reported around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Raymond Stotzer Parkway in College Station after a vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

According to the arrest report, the driver of the vehicle, William Hopkins, told police he didn't realize he was driving the wrong way when he had a tire blow out and struck the guardrail.

Officers said Hopkins admitted to drinking and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report. There were two children under the age of 15 in the vehicle at the time, the report states.

Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in a state jail and a $10,000 fine.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail Sunday after posting $5,000 bail.