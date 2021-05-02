 Skip to main content
Man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after night at Northgate
A Centerville man was arrested Sunday after being accused of assaulting a man with a broken beer bottle at Northgate in College Station.

Tristian Allen Andrews, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Officials said in an arrest report that Andrews had been kicked out of a bar on University Drive early Sunday when he began a fight with another man who was leaving the bar.

A bar employee told officers it took seven people to remove Andrews from the bar, and that once outside, he rushed at the other man with a broken bottle, according to the police report.

The man, who told officers he did not know Andrews, suffered a large cut on his hand, according to the police report.

Andrews remained in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday; a bail amount had not been set early Sunday afternoon.

