Man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop
Man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop

A 47-year-old Iola man is facing a felony drug charge after a traffic stop in Brazos County this week.

Joseph Tedesco

Officials said in an arrest report that a Brazos County sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Joseph Tedesco on Wednesday after noticing a trailer he was pulling didn't have working lights.

According to the report, the truck had an expired registration and a license plate for another vehicle.

During a search of the truck, the deputy found 29 grams of methamphetamine, the report states.

Tedesco was charged with manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He also was charged with displaying a fictitious license plate and driving with an invalid license.

He remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday with bail set at $18,000.

