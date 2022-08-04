Man arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting in College Station

A College Station man was arrested in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Holik Drive in College Station that sent two people to the hospital, according to police records.

Antoine Moreno, 20, was arrested on four charges, including theft of a firearm and tampering evidence. As of Thursday afternoon, Moreno was still being held in jail on an $18,000 bond.

Police said officers responded to a shots-fired call at 8:25 a.m. and determined an argument between several people led to the gunfire. Two people were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in College Station by private transportation.

Police said officers reviewed doorbell video footage and observed two men running away from what was determined to be the sound of gunshots. Police said employees at St. Joseph Hospital called police at 8:35 a.m. to report a patient with a gunshot wound. Police said the man at the hospital fit the description of one of the men seen in the doorbell video footage.

Soon after, police said another man, later identified as Moreno, arrived at the hospital with a face injury. Police said Moreno told officers he worked for a moving company and was on a job at the site of the shooting.

Moreno said he saw someone outside a nearby residence he knew to harbor ill will toward him, according to the report. He said a car driven by an unknown woman parked near him and two men got out, including the man who was shot, who Moreno said proceeded to threaten and “pistol whip” him in the face with a gun. Moreno said the man’s gun fell out of his hand when that happened, and Moreno grabbed his own gun. When the man reached for his gun, Moreno said he shot the man twice, police said.

After Moreno was cleared from the hospital, police said he was taken to the College Station Police Department for further questioning. Police said Moreno told them he believed he committed a crime and that he hid both guns behind a tree as he fled the scene.

Police said they were able to retrieve the guns and found the one Moreno used to shoot the man was stolen. Police said that Moreno said it was his gun.