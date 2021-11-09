 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of taking pictures of woman in dressing room
0 comments

Man accused of taking pictures of woman in dressing room

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of taking photos of a woman in a dressing room at a store in the Post Oak Mall.

Brian Reyes

Brian Reyes

Authorities said the woman told officers Oct. 13 that she was in the store's dressing room when she saw a phone with the camera pointed toward her through a gap in the curtain.

She confronted the man with the phone, a store employee, and he denied taking photos of her, according to an arrest report.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the phone and discovered 14 photos of the woman in the changing room, the report states.

Reyes was charged Monday with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years behind bars. His bail was set at $15,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert