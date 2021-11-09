Man accused of taking pictures of woman in dressing room

A 21-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of taking photos of a woman in a dressing room at a store in the Post Oak Mall.

Authorities said the woman told officers Oct. 13 that she was in the store's dressing room when she saw a phone with the camera pointed toward her through a gap in the curtain.

She confronted the man with the phone, a store employee, and he denied taking photos of her, according to an arrest report.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the phone and discovered 14 photos of the woman in the changing room, the report states.

Reyes was charged Monday with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years behind bars. His bail was set at $15,000.