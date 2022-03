A 35-year-old Huntsville man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Jarvis Martin was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and prohibited sexual conduct. His bail was set at $150,000.

Authorities said in an arrest report that the girl told investigators that the abuse began in October.

Continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 is a first-degree felony punishable by life or 99 years in prison.