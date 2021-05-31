 Skip to main content
Man accused of reckless driving, endangering child while spinning donuts in parking lot
Man accused of reckless driving, endangering child while spinning donuts in parking lot

A 21-year-old Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being accused of endangering a child while spinning donuts with his vehicle in a shopping center parking lot.

Jalen Davis

Jalen Davis

According to an arrest report, Jalen Davis was spinning his vehicle in circles in a parking lot off Wildflower Drive late Sunday night with about 100 other vehicles.

A Bryan police officer who stopped the vehicle said in the report that a 6-month-old baby was being held in someone’s lap in the back seat.

Davis told the officer the baby wasn’t in a child seat to make room for more passengers in the car, according to the report.

He was charged with endangering a child, which can be prosecuted as a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail and a fine up to $10,000. He was also charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

His bail was set at $7,000.

Brazos County grand jury indicts 47 people
Crime News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 47 people

A Bryan man accused of shooting at police during a standoff in College Station, a Caldwell man who allegedly sexually abused a child over the course of two years and three men authorities said robbed two at a local hotel were among those indicted.

