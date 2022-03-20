Man accused of assaulting, firing gun at woman

A 30-year-old Houston man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend and assaulting her.

Kendrick Lewis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal trespassing.

Officials said in an arrest report that Bryan police officers responded to a disturbance Saturday afternoon. The woman told officers the two had been fighting and Lewis pulled her across a parking lot by her hair, according to the report.

She told officers that Lewis pointed a gun at her and fired it after she called police, the report states.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence is a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Lewis' bail was set at $250,000.