Magnolia man facing felony drug charges after high-speed chase in College Station

A 27-year-old Magnolia man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being arrested over the weekend on multiple charges that included accusations of selling drugs.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested German Ramirez Jr. after a pursuit on Texas 6 in College Station that reached speeds of 117 mph.

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle when it left the freeway, according to the report, but Brazos County sheriff's deputies located it unoccupied at a convenience store.

Ramirez was found in the store and refused to tell the trooper his name, according to the report.

Authorities reported finding a pound of marijuana, a large bag of pills identified as amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and two bags of Xanax pills in the vehicle.

Ramirez was charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, evading or detention with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and failure to identify.

The most serious charge is a first-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

Ramirez's bail was set at $109,000.