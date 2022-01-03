Madison County authorities investigating horse deaths

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting deaths of two horses.

Officials said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to an area of Greenbrier Road on Sunday and found a horse that had been shot in the neck and another that had been shot in the head.

Both horses were taken to the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station for a necropsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755 or Madison County Crime Stoppers at 936-348-3100.