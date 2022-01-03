 Skip to main content
Madison County authorities investigating horse deaths
Madison County authorities investigating horse deaths

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting deaths of two horses.

Officials said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to an area of Greenbrier Road on Sunday and found a horse that had been shot in the neck and another that had been shot in the head.

Both horses were taken to the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station for a necropsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755 or Madison County Crime Stoppers at 936-348-3100.

