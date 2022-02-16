Lubbock man sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault

A Lubbock man was sentenced to seven years in prison this week after being convicted of sexual assault by a Brazos County jury.

Officials said Jacob Pape, 26, sexually assaulted a woman in July 2017 after the two had been on a date. Pape sexually assaulted a second woman in September 2017 after giving her a glass of wine, authorities said. Officials said the woman became unable to walk after drinking the wine.

According to prosecutors, the woman told her roommates she had been sexually assaulted, and the roommates took her to a hospital where she underwent a sexual assault exam. Pape's DNA was matched to a sample taken during the exam, prosecutors said.

The first woman reported her assault in the spring of 2018 after hearing a sermon on sexual assault from Breakaway Ministries, officials said.

A third woman told jurors that she felt intoxicated after Pape gave her a glass of wine in August 2017. The woman said Pape led her to his bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

Pape was expelled from Texas A&M after the women reported the assaults to the university, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.