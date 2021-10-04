 Skip to main content
Longview man facing sixth driving while intoxicated charge
A Longview man who has been convicted of driving while intoxicated five times was arrested over the weekend in College Station on another charge of driving while intoxicated.

Chad Finley

Officials said Chad Alan Finley, 39, crashed his vehicle into the back of a pickup stopped at the intersection of Texas 6 and Southwest Parkway on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to the accident said they noticed signs of intoxication, and Finley performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to an arrest report.

Finley has five driving while intoxication convictions from 2003, 2007, 2013 and 2020, according to court records. 

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Finley remained in the Brazos County Jail on Monday with bail set at $11,000.

