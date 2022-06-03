Local doctor arrested last week after allegedly pointing gun at person

A local doctor was arrested on May 25 after allegedly pointing a handgun at a moving company employee last July.

Grady “Sam” Hogue Jr., 63, was released on the same day of his arrest on a $10,000 bond. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony.

Police said that officers responded to a call from the victim on July 3, 2021, reporting someone had threatened him by pointing a handgun at him. The victim told police that there was a dispute over the final costs and payment of the moving expenses due to issues that occurred during the process. The victim told police that Hogue pointed a gun at him and even touched the barrel to his chin. Police said Hogue told officers that he was frustrated with the situation but didn’t describe an altercation with the victim.

Police said that a review of surveillance footage at the location of the incident indicated that Hogue raised his hand with an object that appeared to be a handgun and put it under the victim’s chin.

Hogue is a clinical assistant professor at A&M’s College of Medicine. A&M’s health care center’s website states that Hogue is currently not seeing patients.