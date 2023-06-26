A Grimes County man was found guilty by a Grimes County jury of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday.

According to the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, Leslie Eugene Young, Jr., also known as LJ Young, 36, will serve a life sentence and a $10,000 fine for the crime committed in relation to the repeated sexual and physical abuse of a child.

Following the sentencing phase of the trial, the DA’s office said the jury returned a life sentence and a $10,000 fine after 20 minutes of deliberation.

On July 6, 2022, the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault of a child and Investigator Swank Backhus began the case by interviewing the female victim, according to the DA’s office. After the victim was interviewed, Grimes County Investigator John Wren joined the investigation as he had prior experience in child sexual abuse cases.

According to the DA’s office, Backhus and Wren traveled to meet the victim’s mother on July 15, 2022, where she helped investigators set up and record a call in which Young admitted to threatening the mother and children with firearms. Following the phone call, the DA’s office said investigators learned that Young had committed family violence against the mother and every child in the home, ranging in age from toddler to teenager.

According to the DA’s office, some of the abuse included: beating the children until they were purple, bruised and developed whelps, punching children in the face, choking a child, pointing firearms at the mother and children, and not allowing children to eat or attend school.

The DA’s office said that the mother and the child victim testified at trial to the abuse they experienced and witnessed.

It was also revealed during the trial, according to the DA’s office, that the mother and several of her friends planned an escape during the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown, and in May 2021 the mother testified that she and her children left Young.

After leaving Young, the mother testified that she re-enrolled the children in school and finally made a police report in July 2022 after learning about more child abuse.

The DA’s office said Young is currently in the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.