Killeen man charged with DWI with child in the car

A 22-year-old Killeen man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

Authorities said Bryan officers who were dispatched to a call of a disturbance with a weapon late Saturday stopped a vehicle that matched a description from witnesses.

The driver of the vehicle, Carlos Gamez Jr., told officers he had been drinking at a birthday party before getting into an argument and deciding to leave, according to an arrest report.

Officers said in the report that Gamez showed signs of intoxication. A woman in the car had been holding a child on her lap when it was stopped, the report states.

Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in a state jail and a $10,000 fine.

Gamez was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail Sunday after posting $16,000 bail.